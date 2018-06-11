Shekhar Kapur Expresses His Desire To Direct Kamal Haasan

After working as an actor with Kamal Haasan in “Vishwaroopam 2“, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has expressed a desire to direct the star.

“All the best Kamal Haasan for ‘Vishwaroopam 2‘ and thank you for including me in the cast. Despite me being such an awkward actor. But I learnt so much from you on the sets. Next time I direct, and you act,” Kapur tweeted on Monday.

To this, Kamal, who has been busy with his political career, replied: “Thanks Shekhar Kapur. We have been planning that movie for nearly 35 years. We have to speed up or all we can do is a political documentary. In that case, I won’t have to act at all.”

Kamal has written, directed and produced “Vishwaroopam 2“, in which he also plays the lead role of a RAW agent.

The film, which has been delayed over multiple reasons for the past few years, is a sequel to the 2013 film “Vishwaroopam“.

Set for release on August 10, the movie has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil. A dubbed Telugu version will also come out.