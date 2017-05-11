After the magnificent success of epic drama Baahubali 2, three filmmakers – Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena have come together to make Ramayana as a three-part live action film with a budget of Rs 500 crore. Ramayana is a story of divine Prince Rama and how he rescued his wife Sita from the demon King Ravana.

The filmmakers have been working on the final script since almost a year now. The film is also said to be released in 2D as well as 3D format.

A source in the know of developments told IANS: “‘Ramayana‘ is being helmed as one of the most ambitious projects of India with a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film will bring to life the rich storytelling culture of our country and for the same, the film team is in conversation with a renowned Indian director who will bring this larger than life scripture to the universal audience.”

The film is said to be trilingual. It will release in three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, said a statement.

Allu Aravind has already produced popular movies like Ghajini and Telugu movie Magadheera.

Ramayana would definitely raise the bar of Indian visual effects as one of the producers – Namit Malhotra has already handled visual effects for popular Hollywood movies like Transformers and The Martian.

Madhu Mantena is also known for his works in movies like Ghajini, Udta Punjab, Raman Raghav 2.0 and many more. The makers told a leading news source that it’s a huge responsibility for them and the movie Ramayana needs to be told on the big screen in the most magnificent way possible. The makers are looking forward to deliver a “spectacular extravaganza”.