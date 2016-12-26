Rajinikanth to start dubbing for ‘2.o’

Rajinikanth will start dubbing for his portion in upcoming Tamil science-fiction action thriller 2.o from today. The film, which is being made on a budget of Rs. 400 crore, is a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

“En route Chennai to start the dubbing with our very own Rajinikanth for ‘2.o‘,” Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty wrote on his Twitter page.

In the film, which is being directed by Shankar, Rajinikanth plays a scientist, and he will also be seen as Chitti robot.

Also starring Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, the film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.