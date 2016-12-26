SHARE

Rajinikanth will start dubbing for his portion in upcoming Tamil science-fiction action thriller 2.o from today. The film, which is being made on a budget of Rs. 400 crore, is a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.


“En route Chennai to start the dubbing with our very own Rajinikanth for ‘2.o‘,” Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty wrote on his Twitter page.

Rajinikanth to start dubbing for '2.o'
Rajinikanth to start dubbing for ‘2.o’

In the film, which is being directed by Shankar, Rajinikanth plays a scientist, and he will also be seen as Chitti robot.

Also starring Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, the film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY