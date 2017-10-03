R Madhavan’s Vikram Vedha Goes To Tokyo International Film Festival!

R Madhavan’s blockbuster hit, Vikram Vedha will be screened at the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival to held from 25th October to 3rd November.

Riding high on the super success and critical acclaim for his stupendous performance in Vikram Vedha, the talented actor is quite excited with the movie, touted as his most successful Tamil film, being screened at the coveted international film festival.

Interestingly, last year, Madhavan’s critically-acclaimed movie, Irudhi Suttru (Tamil remake of Saala Khadoos) was also screened at the prestigious international film festival and met with a fabulous response from the people and the media who couldn’t stop praising Madhavan’s performance in the inspiring movie.

The talented actor took to his social networking site to share the good news with his followers and fans.

Madhavan says, “It’s surreal! Two of my films got selected and screened back to back at the Tokyo International Film Festival means a lot. I’m really overwhelmed and touched with all the love and affection.”

Recently, R. Madhavan showcased his happiness for the success of his Tamil crime thriller Vikram Vedha and says despite facing hurdles during its release, the film has made history.

The Tamil Nadu government had decided to levy 30 percent entertainment tax in addition to the 28 percent under the GST, taking the total tax amount to a whopping 58 per cent. In protest, theatres across Tamil Nadu had shut down their operations, postponing the release of Vikram Vedha. The film, which released on July 21, reportedly collected Rs 50 crore.

“Yes, there were a few hurdles in terms of pushing of the release date because of the strike in Chennai by the theatre owners, but all for the best because of the film released on July 21 and went on to make history by God’s grace…So, I think all that happens, happens for the best,” Madhavan told IANS.