Pulsar Sunil, the prime accused in the kidnapping of a Kerala actress, was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra told the media that Sunil and an accomplice had been taken into custody but refused to provide details.

“I will not make any comment on that,” said Behra, referring to reports that the accused were nabbed from a court.

“I have said before also that investigation is not a magic wand. Sometimes it takes time to get the accused and we did our best and now we have them,” he said.