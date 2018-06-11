Choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva has started shooting for his next yet untitled film in which he will sport a police uniform for the first time.

“Prabhudheva in khaki. Shooting starts today. Really looking forward to this,” Prabhudheva tweeted on Monday.

The film is directed by AC Mugil, a former associate of the “Mercury” actor in his directorial ventures “Pokkiri” and “Villu“.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Prabhudheva will also be seen in the Tamil film “Charlie Chaplin 2” along with actress Adah Sharma. He also has “Yung Mung Sung“, “Gulebhakavali” and “Khamoshi” in his kitty.