Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has become the 1st Indian film to cross the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. With such a mind-blowing response, Prabhas aka Baahubali, the lead actor of the film shared a special message on his Facebook page to his fans thanking them for their love and support.

Here’s what Prabhas wrote:

To All My Fans,

A big hug to each one of you for all the love that you’ll have showered on me. I have tried my best to go through a lot of the efforts that you all have put to express your affection for me from different parts of India and even overseas. I am truly overwhelmed with everything. The journey of Baahubali has been a long one but among the few things that I will take away from this, is all of you. Lots of love back to you all. A big thank you to SS Rajamouli sir for believing in me to carry his huge vision to the masses, giving me a once-in-a-lifetime character of Baahubali and making the entire journey so special.

The lead actor, Prabhas has almost given 5 years of his career to these two films, which required him to undergo a lot of physical changes.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Baahubali also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works.

Prabhas, who is finally relieved of the Baahubali franchise after spending nearly five years of his career, recently mentioned that he will now shift his entire focus to his upcoming two Telugu projects. He will be next seen in Saaho which recently had its interesting teaser released.