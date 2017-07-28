SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 has created an unbeatable record by becoming the highest-grossing film ever at the Indian Box Office. The movie’s VFX and the story have won the hearts of millions.

Now, director Rajamouli and the lead actor Prabhas are already planning for a Telugu-Hindi bilingual film. A Sorce told DNA, “They (Rajamouli and Prabhas) are planning to come together again. In fact, they had started discussing their post-Baahubali collaboration even while the shooting of the movie was still on. And now, post the release of the film, they are constantly in touch. They’ve zeroed-in on an idea, which both of them have liked.”

Reports also suggest that Rajamouli will get the script in place and it will take at least another year or so to roll. However, one thing is for sure that this won’t be a costume drama. We wait for a confirmation.

This will be the third time when Director Rajamouli and Prabhas will be collaborating after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2. Thier last release Baahubali: The Conclusion was sheer magic of terrific storytelling combined with a visual grandeur rarely seen in Indian cinema that turns it into an experience that’ll be hard to forget anytime soon. The movie also starred Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia.

We hope to see them collaborate again!

On the work front, Prabhas is busy with his upcoming movie Saaho. This is an action thriller which is being made in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The film directed by Sujeeth stars Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist. Although the film will be extensively shot in Europe and Abu Dhabi, several action sequences will be shot in Mumbai.