Prabhas & Prabhudheva Come Together For A Film

Prabhas had wowed everyone with his fantastic performance in Baahubali: The Conclusion. After his blockbuster appearance, he’s the most wanted star in Indian cinema and has been getting a lot of interest from across industries.

According to latest reports, Prabhudheva is all set to direct the Baahubali star in a film. Speaking about the collaboration, Prabhudheva was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying, “There’s no point in doing a film together just because it makes business. I have been thinking of a film with Prabhas for a while now. Right now, he’s busy with his next Telugu film Saaho, post which we will do our film together.”

However, it isn’t clear if it’s a Telugu-Hindi bilingual. It must be noted that Prabhas made a guest appearance in Prabhudheva’s Hindi film Action Jackson. Recently, Prabhas was clicked partying with Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor at Karan Johar’s party.

The star has begun work on his forthcoming film Saaho, which is being directed by Sujeeth Reddy. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, Anushka Shetty is rumored to be playing the leading lady. Tipped to be an action thriller, Saaho is slated to release next year.

The film is set to be shot in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, United States and Europe. Saaho is an action thriller film, which is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod under the banner UV Creations.

Prabhas will play the lead role in the film, while the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the leading actress and other cast and crew.