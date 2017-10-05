Prabhas and Anushka make a lovely on-screen couple. They were last seen together in the juggernaut called Baahubali 2 and won hearts courtesy with their crackling chemistry. Rumours of them being in a relationship have been doing the rounds for a while now. However, both stars have repeatedly made it clear that they are not a couple.

The latest rumour to have been floating around for quite some time now is that of Prabhas and Anushka are getting engaged in December this year. In an interview given to an entertainment portal, Prabhas rubbished the rumours saying that earlier he used to be bothered about such reports but now they do not affect him.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Prabhas clearly stated that Anushka was a family friend and there was nothing more to their relationship. He said, “Both me and Anushka had decided that no matter what, we won’t let reports linking us up appear. Arrey baba, we’re family friends since the past 9 years. We’re very good friends. We know each other since a long time but when these reports surface sometimes, then even I begin thinking, ‘Is there something between us or what?’,”

“We know there’s nothing of that sort between both of us. This isn’t anything new. Whenever any actress works with an actor again, more than once, people start linking their names,” he added.

On the work front, Anushka is currently working on her upcoming film Bhagmati, which is bankrolled by UV Creations. A historical-thriller, it is being directed by G Ashok and also features Unni Mukundan in the lead.

While Prabhas is currently shooting for Saaho. A Sujeeth directorial, it also features Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and will hit screens in 2018.