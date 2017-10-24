Post-BJP Controversy, Police Filed Complaint Against Mersal Actor Vijay

A Madurai based advocate has filed a complaint against Tamil actor Vijay over the dialogues in Mersal, said a police official.

“A complaint has been received against actor Vijay. An acknowledgement for receipt of the complaint has been issued. No first information report (FIR) had been lodged,” a police official in Anna Nagar police station in Madurai told IANS over phone on Monday.

Temple town Madurai is around 500 km from here.

Mersal is in the midst of a controversy after the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the removal of certain dialogues which take a dig at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and digital India.

Directed by Atlee, Mersal stars Vijay in the roles of a village head, a doctor and a magician. It is doing brisk business at the box office.

BJP’s National Secretary H. Raja and Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised Vijay and the movie for the dialogues critical of GST and Digital India.

The BJP leaders said the dialogues were factually incorrect.

In a tweet on Monday, Soundararajan said like the freedom to express views, one has the freedom to rebut wrong views.

Raja, who raked up the actor’s Christian origin by his tweet “Joseph Vijay’s hatred for Modi is ‘Mersal'” on October 21, continued that on Monday.

He uploaded the actor’s voter identity card and a letter written by the actor to a magazine on his letter pad.

“Truth is bitter,” tweeted Raja on Monday uploading the two documents to underscore Vijay’s religion.

Vijay, who had met Narendra Modi during electioneering ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, had even lauded demonetisation last year.