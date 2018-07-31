Pankaj Tripathi To Play A Southern Star In Shakeela’s Biopic

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will essay the role of a southern film actor of the 1990s in “Shakeela”.

Based on the life of Malayalam film actress Shakeela, the film will see Richa Chadha in the lead role. The movie, directed by Indrajit Lankesh, will depict the life of the actress spanning from her young days to becoming a popular name in the late 1990s.

Pankaj has been studying his character’s nuances carefully. He will join the team towards August end in a location in Karnataka for the shoot.

“I am delighted to be part of this biopic. It talks about the life of Shakeela that people need to hear and my character is someone who is her friend and also an actor. It is amazing to know all the stories, anecdotes and incidents that have happened in her life. I am glad I could be a part of this film,” Pankaj said in a statement.

The actor has been very busy throughout the year so far, and has been appreciated for his role in “Sacred Games“.