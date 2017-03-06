Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli on Monday said that megastar Chiranjeevi has not lent his voice in Bahubali: The Conclusion — the second part in the franchise — which is due for release on April 28.

“Chiranjeevi giving voice-over for ‘Baahubali 2‘ is false news,” Rajamouli tweeted.

Busy with the post-production, the makers are working on the film’s trailer which is likely to be released later this month.

Made on a scale that will supersede the first part, “Baahubali 2” will finally shed light on why Kattappa killed Baahubali.

A story about two brothers fighting for an ancient kingdom, the film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.