Director Karthik Subbaraj who has a great repertoire of work to his credit has added another feather up his sleeve with the upcoming silent thriller Mercury starring superstar Prabhudeva. The last silent film that really caught our eye was Kamal Hassan’s Pushpak. Based on five friends who are caught in some uncalled for situations and the incidents that ensue, Mercury is set out to be a true audio-visual experience.

Working on a no-dialogue film is no mean feat. Commenting on the same, director Karthik Subbaraj said, “Mercury is one of the most challenging projects I have worked on. From the nuances of the actor’s expressions to the minute technicals of the movie, everything needed to be monitored and looked into. The actors were required to emote purely with their face.”

Adding further he said, “We shot a lot of this movie in the night. The lighting, set design etc. had to be in sync. Month-long workshops were held with Prabhudeva and the actors on how to emote using their facial expressions only.”

Trending

“The cast has been extremely supportive on this journey. Besides being one of the most ambitious projects I have worked on, Mercury has also helped me enhance my skills as a director”, he signed off.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, starring Prabhudheva in the lead, Sananth Reddy, Deepak Parmesh, Shashank Puroshotham, Anish Padmanabhan, Indhuja Ravishandran, Gajaraj SP and Ramya Nambeesan, Mercury is slated to release on Friday the 13th April 2018.