Malayalam Actor Ajith Passes Away At 56

Malayalam film star Ajith, known for portraying negative roles, died on Thursday at a private hospital here, family sources said.

Ajith, 56, was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago following health issues.

Malayalam actor Ajith dead
Ajith in a career spread over three decades, has acted in around 500 films, mostly in Malayalam besides a few in Tamil and Hindi.

He started his career with 1984 hit Paranu Paranu Paranu by ace Malayali director Padmarajan.

