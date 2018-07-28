Mahesh Babu’s Wax Statue In Progress; Early Insights Look Indistinguishable!

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds is on its way to completion, the early images have taken the audience by surprise owing to the uncanny resemblance to the actor.

Sculpted by Iwan Rees, the statue will feature the actor as himself, unlike many other actors who have their characters engraved as the statues.

One of the most loved actors in the Indian film industry, Mahesh Babu has an immense fan following on social media and is the most followed South Indian Superstar on the internet.

After the roaring success of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu is all set to work on his 25th film. The actor has already begun shooting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

For his last outing Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and audience but also broke major records at the box office.