Mahesh Babu’s Fans Celebrate His Birthday All Over The Nation

Birthday of Mahesh Babu is no less than a celebration for the fans of the actor as a nationwide frenzy is witnessed marking his birthday.

Admirers of the actor took to Twitter and made several hashtag trend like #जन्मदिनमुबारकमहेशबाबू #HBDSuperStarMAHESH #HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu

on his birthday.

His fans from Mumbai went to Gateway of India to celebrate his birthday, fans from Delhi, Jamshedpur and Jharkhand too celebrated the birthday by cutting a cake.

Just like the fans, even Mahesh gave a small surprise on this day, as the clock turned 12 the actor posted the first look from his next film Maharshi.

Earlier today, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

Mahesh has worked in a number of path-breaking films and has an ocean of fan following.

Fans have been celebrating Superstar Mahesh Babu’s birthday with great pomp and excitement leading to a social media uproar. Twitter witnessed a trend #Maharshi as the poster and trailer released on his birthday.

One of the most loved actors in the Indian film industry, Mahesh Babu has an immense fan following on social media and is the most followed South Indian Superstar on the internet.

After the roaring success of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu is all set to work on his 25th film Maharshi. The actor had begun shooting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand a while ago and has been buzzing ever since the announcement of the film.