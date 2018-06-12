Mahesh Babu Starts Preparing For His Upcoming Film

Superstar Mahesh Babu met celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim here to conduct a look test and begin preparations for his upcoming film, which marks the 25th movie of his career.

After receiving an overwhelming response to his latest Telugu film “Bharat Ane Nenu“, the actor spent some quality time with his family outside India.

While returning from his vacation, Mahesh made a stopover here last week on his way back to Hyderabad.

“Mahesh Babu is back in the country and has already got into prepping for his next film. Right after returning from Paris, Mahesh made a stop in Mumbai to meet his hairstylist to discuss looks for his untitled next,” Mahesh’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“The film will have Mahesh sporting a different hairstyle, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned for his 25th big screen outing.”