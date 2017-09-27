Superstar Mahesh Babu, whose Telugu-Tamil spy thriller Spyder is releasing on Wednesday, says he has never liked the idea of remaking a film.

“I am not into remakes. I never liked that idea and my dream was always that a Telugu film should be made in Telugu and then everybody should talk about it,” Babu said in an interview to CNN-News18.

“Mr S.S. Rajamouli achieved my dream, so I know that you can dream. That’s how I am and now with ‘Spyder’, I am coming closer to my dream,” he added.

On being asked about the issue of nepotism, Mahesh, son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, said: “It will only help for the first film, like for your launch it might help. But then after that you are on your own.

“Only talent can succeed. Like for me, I would say there was a huge pressure on me. My first film (‘Raja Kumarudu’) definitely was a big hit. (It was) because of my father’s fans supporting it that I got this opening, but my second, third, fourth film just fell flat on its face and I had to prove myself with the films. So, it all gets down to your talent.”

Mahesh says he is ready to star in a Bollywood film, but it “depends on the project and the director when somebody approaches with an exciting idea.”

Talking about Spyder, which has been directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Mahesh said: “I wouldn’t say it’s a typical James Bond kind of spy thriller. But, it’s got its elements. It is a typical A.R. Murugadoss film, where the audience would be sitting on the edge of their seat.”