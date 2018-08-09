Mahesh Babu Fans, Here’s A Birthday Surprise For You All!

After the astounding success of Bharat Ane Nenu, Superstar Mahesh Babu has treated his fans with his look from his 25th Film. He also announced the title of the film Maharshi which was being fondly referred to by his fans as ‘SSMB 25’, marking Mahesh Babu’s 25th film outing.

Sharing the look, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Embarking on my new journey as RISHI.

#MAHARSHI”.

Touted as one of the most Handsome actors of the world, Mahesh Babu has presented his never seen before avatar in a comfort casual look, sporting a beard.

Humbled by your love & blessings 🙏🙏Beginning my journey today as ‘RISHI’ :) #MAHARSHI #MeetRishi https://t.co/2mYKMxRqcl — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 9, 2018

Mahesh Babu is known for his content driven entertaining cinema, with 11 of his films having an IMDB rating of more than 7.

Not only the big screen, Mahesh Babu is also known to captivate his audience on the Television screen, but the actor is the only Superstar to have the Highest TRP on Hindi GEC.

After filming for the first schedule of Maharshi in Dehradun, the actor will be heading to Goa to shoot the next schedule of his film.