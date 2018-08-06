Mahesh Babu Fans Can’t Keep Calm Ahead Of His Upcoming Film

Fans of Superstar Mahesh Babu set the internet on fire as the actor’s upcoming film is gearing for a launch.

Ahead of the 25th film of Mahesh Babu, fans started a trend on Twitter marking the emblem launch of the actor’s film with #SSMB25Emblem denoting ‘Superstar Mahesh Babu 25‘ film.

Apart from the film, fans also showered their love on the Superstar with the hashtag #ssmbbdaycdplaunchplan, planning the actor’s birthday.

As Mahesh Babu celebrates his birthday on the 9th of August, fans decided to declare 5th August as the common dp day. The common dp will be unveiled in 25 parts as a puzzle in 25 different locations across the world throughout the day.

One of the most loved actors in the Indian film industry, Mahesh Babu has an immense fan following on social media and is the most followed South Indian Superstar on the internet.

After the roaring success of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu is all set to work on his 25th film. The actor has already begun shooting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

The wax statue of Mahesh Babu at Madame Tussauds has been piquing the interest of the audience. The recently shared glimpse of the statue which is in progress set the social media into a frenzy owing to the uncanny resemblance.