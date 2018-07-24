Mahesh Babu Emerges As The Biggest Superstar On Social Media Down South!

Superstar Mahesh Babu has emerged to be the biggest South Indian Superstar on social media.

One of the most loved actors in the Indian film industry, Mahesh Babu has an immense fan following on social media and is the most followed South Indian Superstar on the internet

Combined fan following of over 13 million on social media, Mahesh Babu is the biggest Superstar in South beating all biggies like Dhanush, Allu Arjun, Prabhas amongst others.

The actor is active on social media and treats his fans and followers with insights into his life by sharing posts showcasing tidbits from his life.

After the roaring success of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu is all set to work on his 25th film. The actor has already begun shooting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

For his last outing Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and audience but also broke major records at the box office.