Kannada Actress Jayanthi Death Hoax; Family Clarifies

Kannada actress Jayanthi was rushed to the hospital due to chronic Asthma. Since then, the rumours of Jayanthi’s death is doing rounds on social media.

Jayanthi was shifted out of the Intensive care unit of the hospital on Tuesday evening where she was admitted on Monday morning after she complained of having difficulties in breathing.

According to a report in Indian Express, Jayanthi’s son Krishna has rubbished the rumours of her death, “She has been suffering from chronic asthma for a long time. When there was some issue with her breathing, the doctors advised to immediately hospitalize her,” the saon said.

“Jayanthi has been dealing with her asthma problem for more than three decades but it is for the first time, her problem got severe, which required hospitalization,” added Krishna.

The report further stated that the actress is responding well to the treatment and would be back home after 2 days. The veteran actress is a famous name in the Kannada film industry. Her most famous films are Miss Leelavathi, Sri Krishnadevaraya and Edakallu Guddada Mele, to name a few.

Jayanthi has acted in more than 500 films in various Indian languages namely Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. She has also acted in films opposite legends like MG Ramachandran (MGR), Dr Rajkumar.