Kangana’s Queen Is All Set For It’s Tamil Remake Titled Paris Paris

Vikas Bahl helmed 2014 comedy-drama Queen is all set for its Tamil remake titled Paris Paris. The movie which made Kangana Ranaut a star and won her 62nd National Award will have Singham fame Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind who is directing its Kannada remake will direct the Tamil version as well.

Recently, the first poster of the movie was released which features a butterfly with its wings spread. While life in Paris has been shown together as a montage in the wings, Kajal is proudly standing in between connecting them. Also, check out Kajal’s first look in which she is looking pretty stylish with fringes.

Talking at the launch, Aravind told the media, “It’s an honour to be a part of this project. I’m directing the Kannada as well as Tamil versions. We are delighted to collaborate with Kajal whom I consider the perfect combination of beauty, talent and enthusiasm.”The story will be set in Virudhunagar and will travel to Paris and then Barcelona and London.Kajal Aggarwal said she will treat the film in her own way.

“We are adapting the film in Tamil. I’m not here to fill in anyone’s shoes. I’ll treat this film as an original, in my own way. It’s going to be a very special project,” she said.The film will have dialogues and songs by Tamizhachi Thangapandian.

Queen is arguably one of Kangana Ranaut’s best film till date (can’t forget the Tanu Weds Manu series) and her portrayal of Rani fetched Kangana Best Actress National Award. In Queen, Kangana plays the role of Rani, whose fiancé (played by Rajkummar Rao) calls-off the wedding on the D-day. Rani then takes off to Paris, where she was meant to go with her husband for her honeymoon. The trip changes her completely as she discovers her the person she really is. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl.

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Tamil film Vivegam, co-starring Ajith Kumar, Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan. In 2017, she featured in two successful Telugu films Khaidi No. 150, co-starring Chiranjeevi and Nene Raju Nene Mantri with Rana Daggubati. She is awaiting the release of Tamil film Mersal with Vijay.