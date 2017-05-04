Kamal Haasan released the first look poster of his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2 yesterday and it is certainly amazing. The film is a much-awaited sequel of his film Vishwaroopam that was surrounded by a lot of controversies. Another big news about the veteran actor has just been released. It’s official now that the actor will be hosting Bigg Boss Tamil on Vijay TV.

The International show format is coming for the first time on Tamil channel. 15 celebrities will be locked in the posh house for 100 days.

When asked on choosing BIGG BOSS as his first foray into television, Kamal Haasan said “When Vijay TV approached me to play host, I funnily quipped, who better than me right, all my life have been under a constant watch and have been judged on whatever I have done, public or private. But now roles are reversed as I would stand with the audiences and watch these celebrities in the house survive this ordeal.”

“We are keen to leverage the Uniqueness of the format, the reality appetite of Tamil audiences and a great host like Mr. Kamal Haasan not only to drive ratings but to put out cutting edge and innovative content,” Says Krishnan Kutty, GM, Vijay TV.

Bigg Boss will air on Prime time Monday to Sunday 9 PM on weekdays and 8.30 PM on weekends.

The Hindi version of show has completed 10 seasons now and currently has Salman Khan hosting the show. It is one of the most-watched reality shows on Television and with Salman Khan’s entry, the TRPs have always been high.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Kamal Haasan pulls off this new stint of hosting the first ever Tamil Bigg Boss.

Stay tuned for update on the celebrities that will be contesting the show!