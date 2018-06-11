Kamal Haasan Made His Instagram Debut To Promote Vishwaroop 2

Social networking sites have become a powerful marketing and communication tools. We believe that using these channels to easily communicate with the people is an excellent habit. It is important to stay updated and add content to the page as often as possible

Nowadays, even celebrities are realizing the value of social media. We have a lot of celebrities who work as an influencer on social media. Celebrities use this platform to speak openly with their fans, which otherwise is not really possible. Social Media has forever changed the way we mortals interact with the stars.

It is like a buzz now, lately quite a few celebrities like Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai started with their Instagram account. Now the South sensation Kamal Haasan has also joined Instagram.

Well, Kamal’s Instagram debut was very profoundly planned, as the date for his Instagram debut is same, when the trailer of his film Vishwaroopam 2 will be released.

We can say that social media is one of a marketing tool. Kamal Hassan posted a picture on Instagram, unveiling the fact that the trailer of his action thriller film will be released today.

Well, his fans are going all crazy, and are all very thrived.

Vishwaroopam 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film titled – Vishwaroopam.

Kamal, who is now active in the political arena, is also acting as the protagonist of the film.

The Hindi version of this bilingual will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment. The Tamil version and the Telugu dubbed version is produced by Raajkamal Films International for Aascar Films Pvt Ltd.