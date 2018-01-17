Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has announced he will commence his political journey from his hometown Ramanathapuram on February 21, when he will also reveal the name of his party.

He made the announcement in a statement issued late on Tuesday night, saying his purpose in life is to “challenge the status quo that has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu for some time now”.

“I intend to embark on a journey across the state from February 21, 2018, to truly understand as to what the needs of my people are? what is afflicting them? what their aspirations are?

“Further, this momentous journey of meeting people across Tamil Nadu is neither an act of rebellion nor is it a gathering for glamour. Simply put, this is a journey of discovery and learning and an opportunity for me to truly understand my people,” said Haasan, 63.

This, he said, is being planned and executed in phases and over a period of time.

“I believe it will be truly appropriate if my political journey commences from the place of my birth and hometown Ramanathapuram. Following this, I intend on meeting and spending time with the people from the districts of Madurai, Dindigul and Sivagangai.

“In addition, at the commencement of the journey, I intend to announce the name of my political party along with the guiding principles we intend to live by,” Haasan added.

With his political foray, Haasan intends to “question mediocrity and raise the bar on governance and welfare for the people of Tamil Nadu”.

“The journey is intended towards that goal. I begin this journey with your support. Join hands with me to empower our country and state,” said the acclaimed actor, who feels the love he has for people of the state needs to be “manifested in action and deed”.