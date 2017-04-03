Actress Kajol, who completed shooting for comeback Tamil film VIP 2, says she had a great time working with her director Soundarya.

“She is great. She is wonderful person. She has been absolutely amazing to work with and I have had great time working with her,” Kajol said at the launch of McVities Kids Culinaire festival.

Last seen in 1997 Tamil film Minsara Kanavu, Kajol has returned to Tamil filmdom after nearly two decades.

“VIP 2“, a sequel to the 2014 Tamil blockbuster “Vela Illa Pattathari“. Starring Dhanush in the lead role, VIP 2 will also star Kajol, Amala Paul, and Samuthirakani. The film will be produced by Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films.

Kajol reportedly plays the antagonist and her face-off scenes with Dhanush will be one of biggest highlights of the film. “The role is something I am really very happy about. I really can’t reveal much about the film, as I have got strict orders from my director not to talk about the film,” the “Dilwale” actress said.

Talking about her association with Mcvities, Kajol shared that since she is a mother herself, it is really important to address the issue of nutrition with children. “My association with Mcvities has been great, as we share the same thought process, which is healthy can be tasty as well. It is really important to teach kids about nutrition,” she said.

Apart from the Tamil film, Kajol is also working with her husband Ajay Devgn for their home production.

“It is too early to talk about my home production film. We will most probably start shooting in the coming 2-3 months,” she said.

The duo were last seen in the 2010 movie Toonpur Ka Super Hero. Ajay Devgn is lined up with projects like Golmaal Again, Baadshaho and Luv Ranjan’s next. The movie will be a quirky take on urban relationships and will have Ajay in an edgy space that resonates with today’s youth.