VIP 2, starring Dhanush and Kajol in the lead roles, is probably one of the most awaited Tamil films this year. Actor Dhanush on Tuesday confirmed that the movie will hit the screens on August 11.

The makers of the movie were trying to fix a release date for a very long time and now Dhanush has put a rest to all the rumours and revealed the released date that they have zeroed in.

Dhanush tweeted the new teaser of the film to announce the release date. Take a look:

The teaser highlights Kajol’s glamorous-cum-corporate look as a business magnate and shows Dhanush’s character Raghuvaran. Other actors in the movie include Samuthirakan, Saranya Ponvannan and Amala Paul who will reprise their characters from the original film.

VIP 2 was previously expected to hit screens on Dhanush’s birthday – July 28 – but director Soundarya Rajinikanth had the film rescheduled citing inevitable reasons. Just a few days ahead of the previous release date, Soundarya announced the film has been postponed to the first half of August in a tweet along with an apology of sorts.

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 Or VIP 2 is a sequel to 2014 Tamil blockbuster Vela Illa Pattathari, the film has been directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth while the story and screenplay are by Dhanush.The film marks the return of Kajol to Kollywood after two decades where she plays the role of a suave, conniving businesswoman.

VIP 2 is Kajol’s second Tamil outing after her Kollywood debut in ‘Minasara‘ Kanavu in 1997 with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva.Although Dhanush shared the release date of the film’s Tamil version on Twitter, he didn’t confirm whether the dubbed Telugu and Hindi versions will also release on August 11.The movie is jointly produced by Dhanush and Kalaipuli S. Thanu.