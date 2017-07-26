Kajal Aggarwal Is “Absolutely Shocked And Appalled” At Manager’s Arrest

Actress Kajal Aggarwal’s manager has been arrested in the ongoing drug investigation in which a number of big names from the Telugu film industry have come up. Kajal’s manager Puttkar Ronson Joseph was arrested on Monday by the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department. The actress reacted saying that she is absolutely shocked and appalled at the incident.

In her statement, the actress has tried to distance herself from her manager citing that she does not control her manager’s personal life and her relationship with him is extremely professional. She also expressed that she doesn’t in any way support “this and any behaviour that is detrimental to the hygiene of our society.”

The actress issued a statement on Twitter, which reads, “I am absolutely shocked and appalled about his whole incident with Ronnie. I am in zero support of this and any behavior that is detrimental to the hygiene of our society. Having said that, just because I care for people who run errands for me does not imply that I can control their personal lives/ choices. My parents have always managed my career and with everyone else from my industry, I share an extremely professional/ cordial relationship. I’m unaware of their whereabouts and activities once their professional duties with regards to me are completed.”

In connection with the drug racket case, the SIT has reportedly questioned noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, cinematographer Shyam K Naidu and actors P Subba Raju and Tarun Kumar in the past one week.

On the work front, Kajal will next be seen in filmmaker Teja’s Telugu political thriller Nene Raju Nene Mantri. The film also stars Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in the male lead. Nene Raju Nene Mantri is slated to hit the silver screens on 11th August this year.