The trailer of S.S. Rajamoulis magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, despite being leaked ahead of official launch on Thursday, has impressed the fraternity members, who have described it as a masterpiece.

The trailer was unveiled on social media, and it went viral within no time.

The trailer wasn’t officially scheduled to release on Thursday morning online. However, following a leak of the Tamil version of the trailer, the makers were forced to release the trailer of all the versions online.

The two minutes and 20 seconds trailer is filled with love, war, deceit and death. Amidst all this, there are spectacular visuals and awe-inspiring visual effects.

Going by the trailer, it’s evident that the envelope has been pushed in terms of overall scale and vision.

Actor Jr NTR said he couldn’t stop staring in awe at the trailer. “An experience unlike any other. Your pulse races, your breath stops and you can’t stop staring. Kudos Rajamouli,” NTR tweeted on Thursday.

Actress Rakul Preet said she couldn’t find words to describe the trailer. “It’s not just a trailer. It’s a masterpiece! Falling short of words. Thank you Rajamouli for this contribution to Indian cinema,” Rakul tweeted.

R. Madhavan tweeted to Rana Daggubati, “Itsssss frekinnnnn awesome brooo… blockbuster of the century.. I really can’t wait .. feel proud like it my film man.”

Harshvardhan Rane tweeted, “Finally watched #Baahubali2trailer. Spent the toughest few hours waiting… this film is worth a lifetime of wait. @RanaDaggubati U R GOLD.”

The trailer begins with a quick recap of what happened in the first part and goes on to introduce us to Amarendra Baahubali, played by Prabhas, who solemnly swears to even sacrifice his life for the people of his kingdom.

There are quick shots of Anushka Shetty and her blossoming romance with Prabhas.

The trailer also features rip-roaring action, promising a high-octane action feast for movie buffs.

The face-off between Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the last shot of the trailer is surely a treat to the fans of the franchise.

It was also announced on Thursday that “Baahubali: The Conclusion” will be digitally re-mastered in the immersive IMAX format and released in IMAX theatres in India, beginning April 28.

The film, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.