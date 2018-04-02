Jr NTR Praises Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam; Check Out What He Has To Say!

Telugu film Rangasthalam has left actor Junior NTR impressed. He has lauded the director for staying true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama and has praised actor Ram Charan for his performance.

“Just saw Rangasthalam. Hats off to you Charan. You truly deserve all the applause and accolades that you are getting. Take one from me too. No one could have done it better. Respect,” Jr NTR tweeted.

Takes courage to make raw, rustic period drama: Jr NTR
Kudos to director Sukumar Garu for his gutsy and brilliant direction. Takes courage to stay true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama,” he added.

Overall, Jr NTR found it a brilliant project.

