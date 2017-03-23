Two photojournalists were manhandled in Chennai on Wednesday on the sets of Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil science-fiction action film 2.o. A police complaint was made but was later withdrawn.

Ragunathan, one of the photographers to be pushed by the bouncers at the insistence of the film’s assistance director, narrated the incident to IANS.

He said: “They were not following rules. You can’t shoot in public place after 6 a.m. It was 8 a.m. and they were still shooting. By not following rules, they were causing lot of problems for the public. I clicked photos to make them realize it.”

“The bouncers quickly surrounded me. Even before I could ask them to move, I was assaulted.”

Ragunathan, who works with The Hindu here, said they have filed a police complaint against the film’s assistant director and some members of the crew.

However, he said they withdrew it after the film’s team spoke to them.

A source told IANS that the film’s shooting was going on at the Triplicane neighbourhood here and it caused commotion as the team was shooting beyond the permissible time.

“When two photo journalists tried to click pictures, the assistant director and some crew members attacked them. This forced the journalists to file a police complaint,” the source said.

Despite multiple attempts, representatives from Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, was unavailable for comment.

A sequel to 2010 Tamil blockbuster Enthiran, the film is being directed by Shankar and is on the verge of completion. The film also stars Amy Jackson, Akshay Kumar and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Rajinikanth will hand over keys to 150 homes built for Tamils by Gnanam Foundation on April 9 in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, according to a statement released by Lyca Productions.

As part of his visit, Rajinikanth is also expected to speak at a public meeting and plant tree saplings.

“Named after Lyca Group chairman Subaskaran Allirajah’s mother, the foundation has built these homes at a cost of Rs 22 crore and the project was completed over a period of one and a half years,” read the statement.