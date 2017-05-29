Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar Join Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan Cast

Superstar Rajinikanth has got two new co-stars for his upcoming flick Kaala Karikaalan. The two stars which will feature opposite Rajinikanth are Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar.

The makers revealed that Nana Patekar, apart from a bevy of supporting actors, plays an important role. It was also confirmed that actress Huma Qureshi plays the leading lady. The film also stars Samuthirakani and Anjali Patil. The statement added that the film’s shooting will go on non-stop for 40 days.

“Rajinikanth sir has also joined the sets. He left to Mumbai last evening from Chennai. This will be a week-long schedule where the makers will shoot some general scenes that require Mumbai as the backdrop,” a source told IANS.

The schedule will take place in Chennai where the makers have built a huge replica of Dharavi slum of Mumbai. “On a budget of nearly Rs 5 crore, a set of Dharavi slum has been recreated for the film. A major portion of the film will be shot here,” the source added.

Rajinikanth is rumoured to be playing a gangster again after “Kabali”. Produced by Dhanush, the film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

The film is about a guy, who runs away from Tirunelveli in his childhood to Mumbai and becomes a powerful don living in the slums of Dharavi. He is Kaala to those who oppose him, and it is also a reference to his colour.

While Kaala means dark in many languages, it also stands for Yama, the god of death. Rajinikanth will be playing a role of a gangster who brings justice to the wrongdoers in his own style. Karikaalan, meanwhile, was a popular Chola king.

This is Rajini’s 164th film!