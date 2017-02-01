Tamil superstar Vijay will romance Jyothika, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his next yet-untitled Tamil movie, which went on floors on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the makers confirmed that Jyothika, Kajal and Samantha are the heroines of the film.

Interestingly, Jyothika and Vijay are teaming up after a decade. Their last on-screen appearance together was in 2003 Tamil actioner “Thirumalai“.

To be helmed by Atlee, the project marks the director’s reunion with Vijay after last year’s blockbuster “Theri“.

The film will be shot in Chennai, Punjab, US and across some exotic locations in Europe, the statement read further.

Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman has been brought on board to work on the music for the movie, which is being bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films.