Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Box Office Success, Brand Endorsements, Awards, Charity, Global Fan Following Defines The Prince Of Tollywood!

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Tollywood Superstar, Mahesh Babu celebrates his 43rd Birthday Today and as a return gift to fans, the producers of his upcoming film titled Maharshi unveiled the first look of the film, which as expected has gone viral on the social media. The superstar was last seen in political drama, Bharat Ane Nenu which proved to a commercially successful venture. Mahesh has acted in just 24 films till date and has already become one of biggest superstar of the Telugu film industry. The 25th release of Mahesh Babu’s career is confirmed to hit the big screen on 5th April 2019, and the trade is expecting the film to set the cash registers ringing.

Mahesh Babu made his Telugu film debut as a leading actor in 1997 with a romantic comedy titled Raja Kumarudu, and the film went on to emerge a Box-Office hit. Ever since his debut, Mahesh has been hailed as the most good-looking actor down south and is popularly known as “The Greek God of Tollywood”. Mahesh was not only ranked the Most Desirable Man of India (2013), but also the Sixth Most Handsome Man in the World by an international magazine. He was signed on as the national ambassador of Thumbs Up, which made him the only South Indian actor to have a national brand endorsement. The campaign with Thumbs Up helped him get a massive female fan following in the North.

After Raja Kumarudu, Mahesh acted in hit films like Yuvaraju and Murari, however it was Okkadu which proved to be a major game changer for him. The film established Mahesh as an A-List Superstar and emerged the highest grossing Telugu film of the 2003. As years passed by, Mahesh continued to give hits, superhits and blockbusters at regular intervals and became one of the highest paid Indian actors. An interesting point to note down here is the fact that Mahesh contributes approximately 30% of his total earning towards charitable activities. Although the superstar has maintained a low profile about his philanthropic work, the people who know Mahesh often have a lot to speak about the large-hearted nature of the superstar. In the first 21 years of his career i.e. 1997 to 2018, Mahesh acted in 24 films and 11 of them proved to be hit, superhit or blockbuster at the Box-Office. Among the remain 13 films, 5 of them were average grossers, where-as 8 were termed as Box-Office flops. The commercial success aside, Mahesh Babu has won seven State Nandi Awards, Four Filmfare Awards, Three Cinema Awards, Two South Indian International Movie Awards and One International Indian Film Academy Award.

Mahesh is one of those very few superstars whose fan following spreads across the globe. His is often called as the “Million Dollar Baby” by the trade in South as in the recent past, a lot of his films collected over $1 Million on its opening day. Mahesh is the only superstar from his generation to have 11 films with rating more than 7 on IMBD, which is a public platform of film reviews. As mentioned above, Mahesh has a reasonable fan following in the North Indian belt, as the dubbed version of his films perform very well on television. Quite often, you would find his film the top 5 of the week chart released by BARC. Here’s wishing the “Prince of Tollywood” many many happy returns of the day and here’s hoping Maharshi proves to be a humongous blockbuster. Here’s a look at successful films starring Mahesh Babu in lead:

Raja Kumarudu

Yuaraju

Murari (Blockbuster)

Okkadu (Blockbuster)

Athadu

Pokiri (Blockbuster – All Time Grosser)

Dookudu (Blockbuster)

Businessman

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Srimanthudu (Blockbuster)

Bharat Ane Nenu