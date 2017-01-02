We recently reported that Kajol is all set to return to South cinema after years. She recently confirmed signing, Soundarya Rajinikanth’s directorial, VIP 2, starring Dhanush in the lead.

A first look of the film was released recently where Dhanush and Kajol are seen on a construction site background. We hear she will be playing a negative role in the film.

VIP 2 is a sequel to a 2014 Tamil action drama “Vela Illa Pattathari” aka “VIP”.

Check out the first look right here:

Soundarya tweeted the first look of the film and captioned it as, “As the year comes to an end and a #NewYear begins …here’s my gift to all #Dhanush fans #VIP2 #FirstLookPosters#TeaKadaiRajasAreBack #2017.”

‘VIP 2’ also has Amala Paul and Samuthirakani retaining their respective roles from the first movie.