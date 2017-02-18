The first look poster of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Telugu film “Duvvada Jagannadham” was unveiled on Saturday and going by it, it seems he plays a Brahmin cook in the film.

The poster features Arjun riding a scooter with vegetables on the pillion.

Sporting a vibhuti-smeared forehead and a rudraksh around his neck, he is seen dressed in white dhoti and shirt.

Check out the first look here:

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad while Ayananka Bose is handling the camera.