The first look poster of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Telugu film “Duvvada Jagannadham” was unveiled on Saturday and going by it, it seems he plays a Brahmin cook in the film.


The poster features Arjun riding a scooter with vegetables on the pillion.

Sporting a vibhuti-smeared forehead and a rudraksh around his neck, he is seen dressed in white dhoti and shirt.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad while Ayananka Bose is handling the camera.

