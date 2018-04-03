Exclusive Details on Rajinikanth’s Yet Untitled Action Film With Karthik Subbaraj

Rajinikanth, who is soon enter the politics will start shooting for his next film, which is an action entertainer directed by acclaimed director, Karthik Subbaraj. The movie is speculated to be the last film of his career, as he would be busy setting up his political party 2019 onwards.
While the Karthik Subbaraj directorial is not titled yet, the director confirmed to us that the film would go on floors by May end or early June.
“I am doing a film with Rajinikanth, and currently I am doing the pre-production of that film. I will start the film soon. We would start shooting for the film by May End or June,” said Subbaraj.
Talking about the genre of the much-anticipated film, Karthik revealed that the film is essentially an actor film, however there would be a lot more to the screenplay. He said, “This is an action film and will present Rajinikanth in an avatar that the audience love to see him in. What I love in Rajinikanth is that he is a superb actor. In my opinion, he gives very detailed performances. There are films where he is a superhero, but there are films where he excelled as a performer. So, I am looking to bring the actor and superstar together in my film”
When asked if directing Rajinikanth is a huge responsibility given the fan following he commands down South, the director said, “Right from my childhood, I am Rajinikanth fan. I have grown up watching his entertainers and he is the reason for me to fantasize cinema. I don’t take this as a pressure, but I need to deliver a good film. It is a big challenge for me.”
Karthik Subbaraj is currently gearing up for the release of Mercury, starring Prabhu Deva in lead. The film is a silent thriller and the director believes that the film is extremely commercial.
When asked if it is difficult to direct a silent film in today’s time, the director said, “Rather than tough, I would call it challenging to direct a silent film in today’s time. For me, cinema has always been a visual medium, wherein the visuals should convey the message. I always wanted to make a silent film, but never had a concept that would fit into this narrative, but later I got this subject which I felt that this could be done without dialogues. So that’s how Mercury happen. This is a thriller that it engages you till the end. This isn’t an experimental film, and it is totally commercial.”