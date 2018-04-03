Exclusive Details on Rajinikanth’s Yet Untitled Action Film With Karthik Subbaraj

Rajinikanth, who is soon enter the politics will start shooting for his next film, which is an action entertainer directed by acclaimed director, Karthik Subbaraj. The movie is speculated to be the last film of his career, as he would be busy setting up his political party 2019 onwards.

While the Karthik Subbaraj directorial is not titled yet, the director confirmed to us that the film would go on floors by May end or early June.

“I am doing a film with Rajinikanth, and currently I am doing the pre-production of that film. I will start the film soon. We would start shooting for the film by May End or June,” said Subbaraj.

Talking about the genre of the much-anticipated film, Karthik revealed that the film is essentially an actor film, however there would be a lot more to the screenplay. He said, “This is an action film and will present Rajinikanth in an avatar that the audience love to see him in. What I love in Rajinikanth is that he is a superb actor. In my opinion, he gives very detailed performances. There are films where he is a superhero, but there are films where he excelled as a performer. So, I am looking to bring the actor and superstar together in my film”