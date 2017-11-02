Elli AvrRam & Shibani Dandekar To Star In South Version Of Queen!

Actresses Elli AvrRam and Shibani Dandekar have been roped in to essay Lisa Haydon’s role in the south version of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. The role which was earlier going to be essayed by Amy Jackson, will now be portrayed by Elli in the Tamil and Kannada project while Shibani will be a part of the Telugu and Malayalam versions.

Countering the argument of Amy Jackson walking out of the film due to creative differences and non-availability of dates, producer Manu Kumaran further commented by saying “We have made several changes to the script and the films are going to be different in each language. We had planned on Amy Jackson initially, but it became clear that the character demanded a specific look and feel. Elli AvrRam and Shibani Dandekar will bring the much required freshness to the movies”.

Adding further Manu Kumaran said, “For Amy to say that it didn’t work out creatively is completely wrong as she didn’t meet any of the two directors who are making these 4 movies.”

The makers of the film will be kick starting their first schedule in France tomorrow. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Manjima Mohan and Parul Yadav in the lead in their respective languages, the film will be sequentially be shot at various locations adding a tinge of south element to it.

Queen is arguably one of Kangana Ranaut’s best film till date (can’t forget the Tanu Weds Manu series) and her portrayal of Rani fetched Kangana Best Actress National Award. In Queen, Kangana plays the role of Rani, whose fiancé (played by Rajkummar Rao) calls-off the wedding on the D-day. Rani then takes off to Paris, where she was meant to go with her husband for her honeymoon. The trip changes her completely as she discovers her the person she really is. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl.