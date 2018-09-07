Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out The Coolest Birthday Wish For Dad Mammootty!

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Friday wished a happy birthday to the coolest dude, Malayalam megastar Mammootty, also his father.

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the coolest dude ever. Words are never enough to write and our hearts are never enough to fill the love we feel for you pa! Mammukka,” Dulquer tweeted along with a photograph of Mammootty sporting a shirt with rolled up sleeves and blue shorts.

Dulquer, known for sharing online posts with cool hashtags, also wrote: “#definitionofcool #timemachine #megastar #daddycool #theking #aintnobodylikeyou #HappyBirthdayMammukka.”

The father and son share a strong bond, but Dulquer is not dependent on his father for his films.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Dulquer, who made his Bollywood acting debut with Karwaan this year, said: “My dad doesn’t give me too much feedback after watching my movies. I am sure he enjoyed it (Karwaan).”

The Kali star made his acting debut in 2012 with the Malayalam film Second Show. He has also acted in Tamil and Telugu films.