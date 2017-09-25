Disha Patani To Star In Tamil Historical Drama Sangamithra

Actress Disha Patani is likely to play the lead in upcoming Tamil historical drama Sangamithra, according to a source from the film unit.

Disha has been signed as the replacement for actress Shruti Haasan, who was originally supposed to be a part of the project.

“Disha has been signed for the project. The makers will very soon make an official announcement. It’s going to be a role of a lifetime for her,” the source told IANS.

To be helmed by Sundar C and produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film will also be released in Telugu and Hindi.

“It will be simultaneously made in Telugu. In Hindi, however, it will be made with an entirely different cast and the process will take time,” he said.

The film, which will also star Jayam Ravi and Arya, will have music by A.R. Rahman.

Earlier this year, the project was launched amidst fanfare at Cannes International Film Festival.

On signing the project, Rahman told IANS: “It’s a very ambitious film. Six months back when I heard just 30 minutes of the narration, it was good enough for me to come on board.” The project is rumoured to cost Rs 150 crore.

Rahman added that Sangamithra not only has great story but “Sundar has good vision for music too”.

“Nothing as compelling as Sangamithra came my way in recent times. The project is in rights hands,” he said, heaping praise on the makers – Sri Thenandal Studios.

Sangamithra will start shooting in December. The actress will soon be seen with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 which is all set to release next year. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan.