Director Vijay rubbishes reports on remarriage

Director Vijay on Friday denied reports on remarriage, describing them as “baseless rumours” and added that his focus will always remain on making films of substance.

Vijay was married to actress Amala Paul for two years. Last year, the couple had applied for divorce and that was granted last week. “To my dismay, I found that in certain section of media there were some fabricated rumours on my remarriage. This is baseless. This sort of unverified reporting disturbs me a lot,” Vijay said in a statement.

Crediting that media has been largely instrumental in his growth, he said: “I feel I have the moral right to ask them to avoid such rumours. My commitment to the audience and the media is films of substance, and I will strive hard to deliver it.”

Known for helming films such as “Deiva Thirumagal” and “Thalaivaa”, Vijay is currently busy with the post-production of “Vanamagan”, a forest-based Tamil thriller.