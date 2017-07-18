Actor Dhanush is gearing up to commence work on Maari 2, the sequel to his 2015 Tamil blockbuster Maari“, a source said.

On Monday, director Balaji Mohan confirmed via a tweet that Maari 2” is set to go on floors soon.

In Maari“, Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, mustache-twirling local rowdy.

“Dhanush sir is currently busy with multiple projects. He is finishing work on his Hollywood project and upon completion; he will resume work on Gautham Menon’s ‘Enai Nokki Paayum Thota’. He will start shooting for ‘Maari 2‘ from September,” a source close to Dhanush told IANS.

Dhanush will bankroll “Maari 2“, and the team is hopeful of bringing it to theatres for next year’s Sankranti festival.

The cast and crew are yet to be finalized.

On the work front, Dhanush will be next seen in VIP 2. The film is the sequel of Tamil hit Vella Illa Pattathari aka VIP.

Kajol returns to Kollywood nearly after two decades with Dhanush’s VIP 2. Last seen in Arvind Swami starrer Minsara Kanavu, she’s playing a character with negative shades. Apparently, Dhanush had said that he was in awe of the actor’s energy. “Kajol ma’am is full of energy. Her energy is so infectious that it motivated people to work with the same enthusiasm. She is a very friendly and warm person. We had a great time working with her.”

He also said the second part will have its own surprises. “The sequel will be as exciting as VIP. But you can’t compare both these films. It has its own elements and I am sure it will be as successful as part one,” Dhanush had said.

VIP2 has retained Amala Paul, Vivek, Saranya Ponvannan and Samuthirakani from the first part. Kajol, who plays the role of an arrogant industrialist, is pitted against Dhanush in the film. Sean Roldan, who won the hearts of music lovers with Pa Paandi, is singing in this film.

The film will hit theatres on 28th July 2017.