Actress Anushka Shetty, who essays the role of Devasena in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, says that the film’s director S.S. Rajamouli has given her a whole arc of a woman’s life.

During an interview on CNN-News18’s “Now Showing”, she said that people rarely get to play a character who transforms from a young person to an old lady, read a statement from the channel.

“I feel Rajamouli has given me a whole arc of a woman’s life… from being a young girl to a woman, a mother… it’s beautiful,” Anushka said.

Be ready to witness the princess of Kuntala, Devasena in 2 days! #Baahubali2. pic.twitter.com/LbRDwt0E9z — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) April 26, 2017

Asked about why Katappa killed Baahubali, Anushka said it would be unfair to let out the answer to the million-dollar question before the movie releases on Friday.

“It would be unfair only to let out the why… the way the story has been scripted, the screenplay and how it’s been shot has such lovely moments. The emotions and all are so much deeper. Even those of us who have worked on it are looking forward to watch the magic on screen,” she said.

In the film, she essays a dual role – wife to Prabhas’ character and his mother.

Anushka says initially such roles do feel awkward but “it becomes easier when you have a director like Rajamouli, who is so clear about what he wants and he guides you through it”.

The interview will be aired on Friday.

Released in July 2015, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ — the first film in the epic fantasy franchise — raked in over Rs 600 crore at the box office while leaving fans amazed with its grandiose sets, unprecedented action sequences and astounding storyline. Thus, fans across the world keenly await “Baahubali 2”, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in 9000 screens worldwide.

If trade pundits and films experts are to be believed, filmmaker S.S. Rajamoulis magnum opus will set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.