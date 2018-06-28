Bharat Ane Nenu is the 11th film of Mahesh Babu with more than 7 rating on IMDB in the past 15 years. The current IMDB rating of the film is 8.5 with around 10,000 votes.

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu scores 8.5 rating on IMDB’s top-rated movies based on user ratings and votes

Bharat Ane Nenu has gone ahead to become the 11th film of Mahesh Babu with more than 7 rating on IMDB in the past 15 years

Earlier films like Nenokkadine (8.4), Okkadu (8.1), Athadu (8.4), Pokiri (7.9), Srimanthudu (7.6), Khaleja (7.6), Dookudu (7.5), Spyder (7), Business Man (7.2) to name a few were amongst the top rated movies on IMDB’s list with more than 7 rating.

Taking the global fandom of the Superstar into consideration, his drama film Bharat Ane Nenu was released in 45 countries across the globe.

Over the years, he has been witnessing tremendous fan following across the globe.

On the work front the actor, Mahesh Babu is currently working on his 25th film.