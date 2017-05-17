Baahubali’s Kalakeya AKA Prabhakar Signs A Film With Prabhudheva

Remember Prabhakar, who played the menacing leader of the savage group Kalakeya in the first part of Baahubali? He plays the lead antagonist in actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva’s upcoming Tamil film Yung Mung Sung.

“Prabhakar plays the villain. I can’t spoil the fun by talking about his character now but I can assure you he doesn’t play the typical antagonist,” the film’s director M.S Arjun told IANS.

In the film, Prabhudheva plays a stunt master. Talking about the project, he said: “It’s going to be an action a la the 1980s martial arts film. Prabhudheva sir will be undergoing kung fu classes. We will travel to China soon where he will learn from real masters.”

Also starring Lakshmi Menon, RJ Balaji and Ashwin, the film is inching closer to completion.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors, which includes Chitra Lakshman, Munishkanth, ‘Kaali’ Venkat, and Marimuthu.

“With the China schedule, we will wrap up the project. Audiences will get to see Prabhudheva sir’s comical side too and he has done a fabulous job,” he said.

As per the latest reports, director-actor Thangar Bachchan has also been roped in to play Prabhudheva’s dad in the film. Simultaneously, Prabhudheva is also busy shooting for dark comedy Gulebagavali with Hansika and Revathi in Chennai.

Yung Mung Sung is a period drama that travels from the 1970s to the 1980s. The film began production on 9 February 2017 following a launch event held in Chennai. The music of the film is composed by Amresh Ganesh, while RB Gurudev will handle the cinematography. Yung Mung Sung is produced by KS Srinivasan and KS Sivaraman under the banner of Vasans Visual Ventures.

The film is expected to release in October this year.

