Baahubali’s Graphic novel ‘Baahubali – The Battle of the Bold’ launched!

Good news for ‘Baahubali‘ fans! While the second installment, ‘Bahubali: The Conclusion‘ is all set to release in April this year, the makers give fans an exciting experience to look forward to right away. The makers of Baahubali have launched a graphic novel to further experience the world of Baahubali, well at your finger tips.

The graphic novel titled Baahubali – The Battle of the Bold, features the most loved character Baahubali in addition to other pivotal characters Sivakami, Katappa and Bhalla Deva amongst others.

Arka Mediaworks, Graphic India and director SS Rajamouli release the first issue of ‘Baahubali- Battle of the Bold,’ which is an exclusive graphic novel, available for free on Google Play. The graphic novel will give people fresh insights into the characters and take them into a world of new adventures with Prince Baahubali.

The quality of high visual art and storytelling will strike a chord with fans of the film as well as with those who enjoy reading comic books. To be able to unravel the world of Baahubali at your fingertips is indeed going to be a fascinating experience.

‘Baahubali: The Beginning‘ is a historical drama which broke all box office records and was loved for its stunning visual effects and the daredevil stunts performed by Prabhas.

The filming of the second installment of the franchise, Baahubali – The Conclusion has been completed and the team is all set to strike theatres to unravel the mystery of Baahubali‘s death by one of his most loyal, Katappa.

‘Baahubali: The Conclusion‘ is one of the most awaited films of this year. The cast and crew are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the film is a notch higher than its predecessor, with a whole new set of adventures, striking visual effects and action stunts to keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Produced by ARKA entertainment, Directed by S.S Rajamouli, The movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty. The film is slated to release on 28th April, 2017.