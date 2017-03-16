Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli on Thursday said the unfortunate leak of the trailer of his upcoming magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion happened due to a “bug in Facebook”.

Talking to the media here at the trailer launch on Thursday, Rajamouli said the trailer leak happened due to a bug in Facebook. He did not elaborate on it any further.

“Piracy is different, and a leak is totally different. We are still trying to find out how the trailer leak happened. It is very irritating for the entire team but we can’t blame anyone without knowing everything about the leak,” Rajamouli said.

The trailer was supposed to be launched at 5 p.m. on Thursday. However, following a leak of the Tamil version of the trailer, the makers were forced to release the trailer of all the versions online.

Talking about the second part of the franchise, he said: “Unlike the first part, which was low on emotions and high on grandeur, the second part will have both factors in equal proportion.”

Rajamouli said he was tense while working on the trailer, but the output is satisfactory.

“When I saw the trailer with Keeravani’s background score, the output was beyond my expectations,” he said.

The film will be digitally re-mastered in the immersive IMAX format and released in IMAX theatres in India, beginning April 28. It will be followed by additional select international markets, read a statement.

With the IMAX format, one can record and display images of far greater size and resolution.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, releasing otherwise on April 14, is the thrilling continuation of the 2015 local box office hit Baahubali: The Beginning. The film marks the third Indian local language production to be released in IMAX. Earlier, “Dhoom:3” was released in the format.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.