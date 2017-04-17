Baahubali 2: The Conclusion director SS Rajamouli feels it’s ‘not right’ to ban the film in Karnataka. While the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning is gearing up for a worldwide release in the last week of April, its screening seems uncertain in Karnataka due to Katappa. Some pro-Kannada organisations are allegedly trying to stop the release of the film in the state. They reportedly want Sathyaraj, who plays Kattapa in the film, to apologise for some controversial remarks he made several years ago regarding a water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The actor had allegedly attacked pro-Kannada groups and activist Vatal Nagaraj, who is now leading an anti-Baahubali campaign in the state and is threatening to stop its screening.

Baahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli is not at all happy with the film being targeted for Sathyaraj’s issues with pro-Kannada groups. Talking to a TV channel, the filmmaker said that he has worked with Sathyaraj for almost five years and could have never ever imagined that he is a person who could try to hurt someone. He further said that some videos were posted on the internet and after inquiring, they came to know that whatever comments Sathyaraj had made, was nine years back. After that, about 30 films of his were released in Karnataka including Baahubali: The Beginning. Rajamouli has alleged that suddenly raking up the issue at this point in time is not right.

He also stated that stopping Baahubali 2’s screening in Karnataka will not affect Sathyaraj in any way since he is not the writer, director, producer or hero of the film but just a supporting character, who has acted in the film and went away with his remuneration. The director called the sudden attempt to stop Baahubali 2’s screening as ‘sad’. He also said that turning the anger on Sathyaraj towards Baahubali is not right.

If reports are to be believed, no distributor or exhibitor has bought the theatrical rights of Baahubali 2 in the state fearing a backlash from pro-Kannada organisations.